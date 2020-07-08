Russia Runs Bubonic Plague Checks on Rodents

Russian health officials in Siberia have begun testing rodents for bubonic plague after several cases were registered in neighboring Mongolia and China.

The consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said there’s no risk of plague outbreaks spreading to Russia because of border closures and travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The World Health Organization (WHO) also played down risks of the bubonic plague moving beyond China.

However, Rospotrebnadzor’s branch in the Siberian republic of Buryatia warned that neighboring Russian regions could trigger a domestic outbreak.

“Internal risks are increasing that the infection could be imported from the republics of Tyva and Altai and the Zabaikalsky region where there are active natural transboundary hotbeds of the plague,” it said in a statement Wednesday.

“Zoological and veterinary epidemiology inspections of objects (small mouse-like mammals) for plague microbes are being conducted in the border areas with Mongolia,” it said.