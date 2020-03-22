Russia to Build More Coronavirus Hospital Units on Chinese Model

Russia plans to build new isolation units for patients with infectious diseases in several regions in response to the spread of the coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin was quoted by the state-run TASS news agency as saying on Sunday. He said the units would be based on close study of such units built in China and that the Russian government was discussing its plans with Chinese partners in the construction sector.

It is one of several measures being introduced as Russia, which has reported few confirmed cases of the disease compared to European countries, readies its healthcare system for a possible spike in patient numbers. Russia has registered 367 cases and one death resulting from the coronavirus, which has infected over 305,000 people worldwide and killed more than 13,000. "In order to be prepared for all the ways in which the situation could develop, the decision has been taken to begin construction of additional isolation units in several regions," Khusnullin told a state television program, according to TASS. "We have studied China's experience very carefully and how they built (isolation units)," the deputy prime minister was cited as saying. In Moscow, which has seen the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia, hospital wards are being repurposed to treat patients with the virus, the capital's deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Saturday.