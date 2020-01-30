Russia Closes Far East Border Over Coronavirus

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has ordered the closure of the country's Far East border to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus, the state-run TASS news agency reported Thursday. “The order was signed today and has taken effect,” Mishustin said as quoted by TASS.

“We’ll inform everyone today about the border-closure measures in the Far East region and other activities taken by the Russian government [on coronavirus prevention],” he said. Sixteen out of the 25 crossings along the Russian-Chinese border will close as of midnight Jan. 31, the decree said. Russia has also suspended the issuing of electronic visas to Chinese nationals, the Foreign Ministry said Thursday. Russia hasn’t registered any cases, despite numerous scares, of the rapidly spreading epidemic that has killed 170 people. Earlier this week, Russia blocked tourist groups from China from entering the country.