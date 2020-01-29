How Is Russia Preparing for the Coronavirus?

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads around the world and the number of cases rises, Russia has stepped up measures to prevent the deadly virus from crossing its borders.

Russia has not had any confirmed cases of the new virus, which has killed 132 people mostly in China and infected more than 6,000 worldwide.

Here is a brief look at what Russia is doing to keep the coronavirus at bay:

Government

— Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin ordered Russia's consumer safety watchdog to draw up a national plan on Wednesday on ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



— Russia and China are working jointly to develop a coronavirus vaccine and Beijing has handed over the genome of the virus to Moscow, the Russian consulate in China's Guangzhou said Wednesday.

— In Moscow, authorities said they had put in place special safety measures at hotels and tourist sites.