Education Ministry Publishes Official List of 'Patriotic' Songs for Schools

An all-girls school choir. Vladimir Gerdo / TASS

Russia’s Education Ministry on Thursday published a list of 37 “patriotic” songs it recommends teachers use in school music lessons.

“The document has been sent to regions across Russia… Schools are free to decide whether or not to use the recommended works,” the ministry said in a statement.

The songs, selected by a panel of cultural figures including conductor Valery Gergiev and opera singer Ildar Abdrazakov, are described as works that “foster patriotism and spiritual and moral values among students.”

The list includes 17 wartime songs, such as “Soldiers Are Coming” and 20 others like “Red Sun” and “My Moscow.” It spans Soviet classics such as David Tukhmanov’s “Victory Day” and contemporary tracks by pro-war pop singer Shaman, including “My Russia.”

Other artists who support Moscow’s war in Ukraine and appear on the list include Oleg Gazmanov, the band Lyube and State Duma lawmaker Denis Maidanov.

Shaman, Gazmanov and Maidanov toured schools earlier this year as part of a parliamentary initiative to help compile the list, which will be introduced in classrooms starting next month, when the school year begins.

The effort is part of a wider government push to promote “patriotic” education and bolster support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Critics, meanwhile, accuse authorities of trying to indoctrinate children.

