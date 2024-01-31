Russian Anti-War Rockers Held in Thailand Fly to Israel

Members of the anti-war Russian-Belarusian rock band Bi-2 have flown to Israel from Thailand, where they faced deportation after performing at a concert on the resort island of Phuket last week, according to a post on the group's official Facebook page.

Seven members of Bi-2, some of whom are dual citizens of Israel and Australia, were detained by Thai immigration authorities on Jan. 24 following the Phuket concert, with authorities saying that the event's organizers had failed to fill out paperwork properly.

Thailand's National Security Council, chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, took charge of the case on Wednesday, while the post made to the band's Facebook page on Thursday confirmed they had left the country.

"All musicians of Bi-2 have safely left Thailand and are heading to Tel Aviv," read the post, which added that further details about their departure would be released on Friday.