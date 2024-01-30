Russian Anti-War Rock Band Bi-2 Faces Deportation in Thailand

The anti-war Russian-Belarusian rock band Bi-2 said Tuesday that its members face deportation from Thailand after they performed a concert on the resort island of Phuket last week.

Seven members of Bi-2, some of whom are dual citizens of Israel and Australia, were detained by Thai immigration authorities on Wednesday following the Phuket concert.

Bi-2 said its members were being held in Bangkok after the event's organizers allegedly failed to properly fill out paperwork.

On Friday, a Phuket court fined the band members $84 each and ordered their deportation.