Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Anti-War Rock Band Bi-2 Faces Deportation in Thailand

Members of the rock band Bi-2. b2band / Telegram

The anti-war Russian-Belarusian rock band Bi-2 said Tuesday that its members face deportation from Thailand after they performed a concert on the resort island of Phuket last week.

Seven members of Bi-2, some of whom are dual citizens of Israel and Australia, were detained by Thai immigration authorities on Wednesday following the Phuket concert.

Bi-2 said its members were being held in Bangkok after the event's organizers allegedly failed to properly fill out paperwork.

On Friday, a Phuket court fined the band members $84 each and ordered their deportation.

On Tuesday, Bi-2 said their deportation from the Southeast Asian country was still being worked out, denying reports from Israeli media that four band members would be sent to Israel instead of Russia.

Initially, the band said the Israeli Foreign Ministry and diplomats in Thailand were involved in “resolving the situation.”

Bi-2 has been performing outside Russia since the country invaded Ukraine nearly two years ago. 

It refused to appear on stage in front of the pro-war symbol “Z” at a concert in April 2022, after which venues across Russia began canceling their performances.

Russia’s Justice Ministry in May designated Bi-2's lead singer Yegor Bortnik (who performs under the stage name Lyova Bi-2) a “foreign agent.”

Officials in Moscow have begun threatening Bi-2 with criminal persecution following news of the band members’ detention in Thailand.

Federal lawmaker Andrei Lugovoy said Tuesday that the “scumbag” Bi-2 members “will soon be tap-dancing in front of their cellmates” in Russia.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the musicians of “sponsoring terrorism.”

Read more about: Music , Thailand

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Russian Woman

Russian-Tajik Singer Manizha Heads to Eurovision

The singer-songwriter will represent Russia at Eurovision with a feminist song called “Russian Woman.”
'i never paid'

Madonna Says Russia Fined Her $1M for Gay Rights Speech

Russian courts denied that the ruling took place.
STREAMING MEMES

Russians Rejoice at Spotify's Arrival With Memes

Russian meme-makers haven't been able to contain their excitement over the music-streaming giant's arrival.
Music

Muchnik's Picks: Sia, Jessy Lanza and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

The sunny weather is expected to return on the weekend after a couple of rainy days, so prepare for lots of awesome live performances, including concerts...