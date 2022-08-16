Veteran Russian Rock Star Fined Over Onstage War Criticism

A court in Russia’s republic of Bashkortostan on Tuesday fined a veteran rock star over an anti-war speech he made onstage at a concert earlier this year.

Yury Shevchuk, the legendary frontman of rock band DDT, spoke out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during the band’s concert in his native city of Ufa in May.

“The motherland, my friends, is not the president’s ass that has to be slobbered and kissed all the time. The motherland is an impoverished babushka at the train station selling potatoes,” Shevchuk had told the crowd of 8,000 fans, who also recorded video of the speech.

Shevchuk, 65, was charged with “discrediting” the Russian Armed Forces and ordered to pay a fine of 50,000 rubles ($815), lawyer Pavel Chikov, the head of the Agora human rights group, said in a Telegram post.

The musician was interrogated by police after the May concert but later released despite fears of his potential arrest.