Russian Rapper Oxxxymiron Stages Anti-War Rallying Cry From Istanbul

ISTANBUL – One of Russia’s biggest rappers performed a sold-out charity concert Tuesday in a show of Russians’ opposition to their country’s war in Ukraine.

Some 400 Russians, many of whom fled to Turkey following the invasion, crowded into the basement club to watch Oxxxymiron perform a high-energy mix of old and new songs on a spartan stage with just the words “Russians against war” displayed behind him.

“I actually really like Oxxxymiron,” said Kostya, 31. “But even if we didn't like him, we still would have come to this concert, because it looks like we’re seeing an important message and an important movement being born right now.”

“It’s very important when such a big, famous artist makes such a big statement. It’s not a half-step, it’s a radical step,” said Kostya's girlfriend, Ksenia.

When Russia launched its devastating war on Ukraine late last month, the rapper — one of the only Russian artists who has vocally opposed the war — initially took a step back from the stage.

“I cannot entertain you when Russian missiles are falling on Ukraine,” Oxxxymiron, 37, said in an Instagram post announcing he was canceling his sold-out concerts in Moscow and St. Petersburg, calling the invasion a “catastrophe and a crime.”

Soon after, he announced a series of charity concerts in cities where large numbers of Russians have fled since the outbreak of war, with the first date in Istanbul.

“There are tens of millions of Russians who categorically disagree with this war and I think this should be said as loudly as possible,” he said in the announcement.

He remarked that it would have been impossible to stage an anti-war concert within Russia due to the authorities banning the use of words like “war” and “invasion” to describe Moscow’s offensive.

“Total censorship has been implemented, and anyone who speaks out against the war in any way becomes a potential target for criminal prosecution,” he said.

All proceeds from the concert series, called “Russians Against War,” will be donated to NGOs helping the millions of Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Europe since Russia invaded.

The concerts will also be streamed on YouTube and Twitch, with an estimated 40,000 people watching Tuesday’s concert online.