Russia Targets Exiled Celebrities Who Criticize War – Bloomberg

Moscow has instructed its diplomats to “pursue” exiled Russian celebrities who speak out against their country’s war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

The Foreign Ministry’s instructions were reportedly issued to Russian diplomats posted in so-called “friendly” countries — those that have avoided taking sides over Russia’s invasion.

Russia's consul in the Thai resort island of Phuket appeared to act on the reported instructions over the past week when, according to The Guardian, he pursued the detention and deportation of a popular anti-war rock band Bi-2.

All seven members of the band, who were detained for playing in Phuket with improperly filed paperwork, flew to Israel earlier Thursday after days of speculation that some of them may be sent to Russia.