Pause in U.S. Military Shipments to Ukraine 'Best Step' Toward Peace, Kremlin Says

The Kremlin said Tuesday that the sudden suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine following a public clash between President Donald Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky marked a major step toward ending the war.

The pause, announced late Monday, went into effect immediately and impacted hundreds of millions of dollars of weaponry being sent to Ukraine, the New York Times reported.

"If the United States stops [military supplies], this would probably be the best step toward peace," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that it was a "solution which could really push the Kyiv regime to a peace process".

Still, Peskov said that Russia would wait to "see how the situation on the ground evolves," stressing that the U.S. had been Ukraine's main military supplier since Moscow launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.