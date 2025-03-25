Russian Negotiator Calls Ukraine Talks With U.S. ‘Useful,’ Eyes UN Involvement

Russia will continue talks with the United States over the war in Ukraine and hopes to involve the United Nations and other countries, Russian negotiator Grigory Karasin said Tuesday.
“We talked about everything — it was an intense discussion, not easy. But very useful for us and the Americans,” Karasin told the state-run TASS news agency, adding that “many issues were discussed.”
“Of course, we are far from resolving everything or agreeing on all points, but it seems that this type of discussion is very timely,” he said.
Karasin, a senator in Russia’s upper-house Federation Council, added that Moscow would push to expand the talks to include the broader international community, “above all the United Nations and certain countries,” but did not provide further details.
His comments came a day after U.S. and Russian negotiators held 12 hours of talks at a luxury hotel in Saudi Arabia.
U.S. President Donald Trump is seeking a swift resolution to the war in Ukraine and hopes the latest round of discussions in Riyadh will lead to a breakthrough.
Earlier, TASS reported that a joint statement on the talks was expected Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s delegation remained in Riyadh for an additional day to meet with U.S. representatives, a member of the team told Ukrainian outlet Suspilne. Another source told AFP that a second meeting was likely.
