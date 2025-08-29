Moscow Schools to Move Parent, Teacher Chats to Max App

The parents and teachers of more than a million students in Moscow will be required to start using the Kremlin-backed messaging app Max for all online communication in the upcoming school year, city authorities said on Friday.

“A federal law has been adopted, so from Sept. 1, all school parent chats will be moved to Max,” Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova told reporters, referring to a law that designates Max as Russia’s official national messenger.

Schools in more than 20 other regions will also be required to use the VK-developed app. The republics of Tatarstan, Mari El and Altai, as well as the Khanty-Mansi autonomous district and the Vladimir and Tver regions, are participating in a pilot project to transfer all school chats to Max.

The move comes just weeks after Russian authorities said they began restricting voice and video calls on WhatsApp and Telegram, both of which are widely used across the country.