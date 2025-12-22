Russia Sends Weapons to Madagascar Following Military Coup

Russia has delivered a shipment of weapons to Madagascar’s military rulers who seized power in an October coup, the speaker of the country’s National Assembly said Monday.

Sitini Randrianasoloniako, who led the opposition before the coup, told Bloomberg that a Russian military plane landed at an airport near the capital Antananarivo on Saturday with 40 troops and 43 crates of weapons.

The shipment included assault rifles, sniper rifles and anti-tank rocket systems, he said.

The weapons were handed over to the presidential guard as part of lawful intergovernmental cooperation, Randrianasoloniako added.

The delegation expressed its willingness to support Madagascar’s armed forces, particularly in training and capacity-building, Randrianasoloniako said.

The Russian delegation also met with Madagascar’s military leader, President Michael Randrianirina, to discuss economic cooperation, he said.