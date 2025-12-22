Sheremetyevo Airport to Raise Airline Service Fees in 2026

Sheremetyevo Airport, Moscow’s largest aviation hub, plans to raise service fees for both domestic and foreign airlines starting in January, Russian media reported on Monday, citing the airport.
Russian carriers, including Aeroflot, Rossiya and Pobeda, will face a 10% increase in security, terminal and landing and takeoff fees. Passenger service charges will also rise by 10% for both domestic and international flights.
Foreign airlines will see their service fees increase by 3%, according to airport documents.
Sheremetyevo is not alone in adjusting tariffs. Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport raised its fees in March, while Domodedovo Airport introduced similar increases in March and again in July.
Sheremetyevo has reported strong growth in passenger traffic in recent years, according to RBK. The airport handled 36.6 million passengers in 2023, a 29% increase from the previous year, and about 43.7 million passengers in 2024, up roughly 20% year-on-year.
