Frozen pipes

The U.S. Senate overrode President Donald Trump’s veto of a sweeping defense bill Friday, authorizing further sanctions on companies helping Russia’s disputed Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Germany.

Russia intensified work on the nearly completed pipeline last week ahead of the anticipated penalties for companies that provide certifications and insurance for the project. Norway’s DNV GL, which suspended Nord Stream 2 work in fear of sanctions late last year, confirmed Sunday that it had stopped control activities for the duration of the sanctions.

Metro women

The Moscow metro said Sunday it had hired female drivers for the first time in its recent history, following recent changes in controversial Russian legislation prohibiting women from jobs deemed harmful to their health.

Russia’s Labor Ministry cut the number of exclusively male professions from 456 to around 100 in September after the ban on access for women was widely criticized. The justification that driving metro trains was dangerous because it meant being underground for long periods came under fire because the metro also employs women as cleaners, cashiers and escalator monitors.