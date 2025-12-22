Putin Offers Condolences to Tajik President After Fatal School Stabbing

President Vladimir Putin on Monday expressed his condolences to Tajikistan’s Emomali Rahmon over the killing last week of a 10-year-old Tajik student at a school outside Moscow, describing the attack as an “act of terrorism.”

Police arrested a 15-year-old student last Tuesday after he injured a security guard and fatally stabbed Kobiljon Aliyev, a fourth grader, at Uspenskaya Secondary School in the Moscow suburb of Gorki-2.

Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Russia’s ambassador in Dushanbe the following day, saying it believed the attack was motivated by ethnic hatred and calling for an impartial investigation.

Russian law enforcement officials have not publicly confirmed a motive in the attack, but according to several reports, photos found on the suspected attacker’s phone contained “extremist quotes” and the names of far-right organizations, as well as references to the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand.