Tajikistan Calls for Impartial Investigation Into Moscow Region School Stabbing

Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Russia’s ambassador in Dushanbe on Wednesday to demand an impartial investigation into the fatal stabbing of a 10-year-old student at a school outside Moscow.

The victim, fourth-grader Kobiljon Aliyev, was killed Tuesday morning at Uspenskaya Secondary School in the affluent Moscow region suburb of Gorki-2. Police arrested a 15-year-old student on suspicion of carrying out the attack.

In a statement, Tajikistan’s Foreign Ministry condemned the killing and said it believed the attack was motivated by “ethnic hatred.”

The ministry said it handed Russian Ambassador Semyon Grigoryev a formal note calling on Russian authorities to conduct an “objective and impartial investigation” and ensure accountability for those responsible.

Russian law enforcement officials have not commented on Aliyev’s reported Tajik ethnicity.