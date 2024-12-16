Chechnya Opens First Gender-Segregated Pharmacy

Russia’s republic of Chechnya has opened its first pharmacy with separate services for men and women, the region’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov said.
The new pharmacy in Grozny is the first of 15 locations of the Darba Pharmacy chain, which will soon open across the Chechen capital, according to Kadyrov.
“The pharmacy…is equipped with all the necessary medical supplies and drugs and will provide high-quality medical products,” Kadyrov said on his official Telegram channel.
“The Darba Pharmacy chain…also plans to introduce a fast citywide delivery service [and] service for male and female clients separately,” he added.
He did not provide further details on how exactly these sex-segregated services would be administered.
Kadyrov’s post suggested that the startup was financed by the United Arab Emirates-administered Sheikh Zayed Fund.
Kadyrov’s regime has enforced strict gender roles based on classical Sharia practices in the majority Muslim republic.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.