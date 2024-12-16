Chechnya Opens First Gender-Segregated Pharmacy

Russia’s republic of Chechnya has opened its first pharmacy with separate services for men and women, the region’s leader Ramzan Kadyrov said.

The new pharmacy in Grozny is the first of 15 locations of the Darba Pharmacy chain, which will soon open across the Chechen capital, according to Kadyrov.

“The pharmacy…is equipped with all the necessary medical supplies and drugs and will provide high-quality medical products,” Kadyrov said on his official Telegram channel.

“The Darba Pharmacy chain…also plans to introduce a fast citywide delivery service [and] service for male and female clients separately,” he added.

He did not provide further details on how exactly these sex-segregated services would be administered.

Kadyrov’s post suggested that the startup was financed by the United Arab Emirates-administered Sheikh Zayed Fund.

Kadyrov’s regime has enforced strict gender roles based on classical Sharia practices in the majority Muslim republic.