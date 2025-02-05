Chechen Domestic Violence Survivor Briefly Detained in Kazakhstan, Activists Say

Kazakh police briefly detained a 24-year-old woman reportedly fleeing domestic violence in Russia’s republic of Chechnya, human rights activists said Wednesday.

Elza Soltayeva was taken to a police station in western Kazakhstan after officers demanded she speak with her relatives, according to Marem, an organization that helps women in the North Caucasus who face domestic violence.

In a video shared by Marem Wednesday afternoon, a teary-eyed Soltayeva said she had fled home on Monday due to “misunderstandings and domestic violence.” The organization warned that Kazakh authorities may forcibly return the woman to her family.

However, a few hours later, Marem said Soltayeva was released from police custody and was in contact with a lawyer. According to the organization, Kazakh authorities “behaved themselves like Russian police,” adding that it was “still worried about Elza’s safety.”

Russia’s Liza Alert volunteer organization issued a missing person report for Soltayeva on Tuesday.