Chechen Woman Fleeing Family’s ‘Death Threats’ Leaves Russia, Official Says

A young woman who previously said she fled domestic violence in her native republic of Chechnya has left Russia, a member of Russia’s presidential human rights council said Friday.

Liya Zaurbekova, 19, said her family physically and psychologically abused her, according to the human rights group Maram. Earlier this week she fled to Moscow, but after noticing her father outside the apartment where she was staying on Thursday, she called the police.

Zaurbekova was taken to a police station in the Russian capital, after which a group of her relatives surrounded the building and reportedly demanded that she be handed over to them.

“I’m scared of leaving the police station because if they [my family members] grab me in front of officers, then I don’t know what they could do,” Zaurbekova said in a video published by Marem.