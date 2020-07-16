Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Violates Women’s Rights During Childbirth Amid Coronavirus – Report

Women in at least 45 countries faced treatment during childbirth that defied World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines at the height of the coronavirus pandemic this spring and summer. Vasily Kuzmichyonok / TASS

Russia is among dozens of countries that have violated women’s rights during childbirth amid restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Open Democracy advocacy group said Thursday.

Women in at least 45 countries faced treatment that defied World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines this spring and summer, Open Democracy's investigation said. These include forcibly separating mothers from newborns, performing C-sections without consent and blocking access to critical care because of restrictions.

“There is no reason... that women should be denied respectful care,” Quazi Monirul Islam, a doctor involved in drafting WHO’s 2005 childbirth guidelines, told Open Democracy.

In Russia, Open Democracy said maternity hospitals banned companions of choice to would-be mothers in at least three Siberian and Far Eastern cities between February and April.

In Moscow and three other cities, women’s health facilities have been either closed or repurposed during the Covid-19 outbreak, it said.

“[The] research clearly reveals how unnecessary restrictions constitute an alarming pattern of women's health and rights being deprioritized during the crisis,” said Petra De Sutter, a Belgian lawmaker, gynecologist and president of the European Parliamentary Forum for Sexual and Reproductive Rights (EPF).

Open Democracy’s investigation follows warnings by Russian women’s rights activists in April that Covid-19 restrictions in Moscow put more than 100,000 pregnant women at risk of unwanted pregnancies or botched abortions.

Only three out of 44 Moscow clinics were said to have continued to provide abortions through Russia’s compulsory medical insurance program. The mayor’s office denied the claim, saying that only one facility was repurposed for Covid-19 patients at the height of the outbreak.

Read more about: Women , Health , Coronavirus

Read more

stretched to the limit

Siberian Ambulance Crews Vow Hunger Strike Over Putin's Unpaid Virus Bonuses

The ambulance workers also complained of having to reuse protective gowns and sew their own face masks.
seeking solutions

Russia Touts ‘Promising’ Coronavirus Drug in Early Trials

Sixty percent of coronavirus patients who took a favipiravir pill tested negative within five days, the study said.
CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Private Healthcare Contributes Little to Russia’s Coronavirus Response

Non-state hospitals provide just 5% of Moscow’s free beds for Covid-19 patients.
FIRST RESPONDERS

Russia’s Ambulance Crews Are Running on Empty as They Fight Coronavirus

Paramedics and drivers told The Moscow Times they have caught the virus en masse while driving for hours in search of free hospital beds.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.