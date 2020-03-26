Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

‘Nuclear Reaction’: Russian Medics Warn of ‘Explosive’ Coronavirus Spread

Wednesday and Thursday saw Russia’s largest one-day increases in new cases as Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin warned President Vladimir Putin that the real number of cases is likely much higher than official numbers suggest. Valery Sharifulin / TASS

Russian doctors are preparing for an “explosive” escalation of the coronavirus situation across the country as the country’s number of cases began to increase exponentially, Moscow’s top infectious diseases specialist said Wednesday.

As of Thursday, Russia has confirmed 840 cases of coronavirus and three deaths. Wednesday and Thursday saw Russia’s largest one-day increases in new cases as Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin warned President Vladimir Putin that the real number of cases is likely much higher than official numbers suggest.

Nikolai Malyshev, the chief infectious diseases specialist in the Moscow Health Ministry, warned that an "explosive development like a nuclear reaction" is not out of the question, suggesting that "a huge number of people will be infected."

"At first, we saw an linear increase of patients. But now it is exponential. Over the past day, the infection rate has almost tripled," the RBC news website quoted Malyshev as saying in a television interview.

Malyshev said that new hospitals and beds are being readied across Russia to prepare for the potential influx of new cases.

Starting March 27, Russia will suspend all regular and charter flights to other countries in an effort to slow the spread of the infection within its borders, while Moscow will close all restaurants, cafes, non-essential shops and parks for a week starting Saturday.

President Vladimir Putin declared that next week will be a national holiday to encourage people to stay at home – a move that observers have criticized as an ineffective measure to stop the pandemic’s spread.

Read more about: Coronavirus , Health

Read more

BRACING FOR IMPACT

How Russia Is Responding to the Coronavirus: Cameras, Deportations and Skepticism

From enforcing quarantine with facial-recognition cameras to deporting Chinese students, Russia is bracing for the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
DEMAND GENERATES SUPPLY

Russia Supplies Ex-Soviet States, Iran, North Korea with Coronavirus Test Kits

Russia earlier this month banned exports of surgical masks, ventilators and hazmat suits to ensure supplies for its own citizens.
containing the spread

Moscow to Build New $135M Coronavirus Hospital – Reports

It will become the third medical facility assigned to treat patients infected with the virus in Russia's capital.
stocking up

Russians Start Hoarding Food Over Coronavirus Fears

Demand also rose sharply for household chemicals, soap and personal hygiene products.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.