Private Healthcare Contributes Little to Russia’s Coronavirus Response

Russia’s private hospitals are playing a limited role in treating Covid-19 patients as insufficient government funding and an outdated insurance system are making it difficult for them to switch to specialist treatment. With Russia’s official tally of coronavirus infections over 230,000 on Tuesday, the country is scrambling to find extra hospital beds to deal with the pandemic. Despite official reassurances that the health system can cope, in Moscow and the surrounding region — where more than half the country’s cases are located — reports from medical professionals on the ground paint a picture of a system rapidly approaching breaking point, with reports of ambulances driving for hours to find a hospital with a free bed, and queueing up outside.

To deal with the squeeze, Russia has embarked on a huge mobilization drive to get as many hospital beds as possible ready to treat Covid-19 patients. Moscow has already built an emergency hospital on its outskirts, and is currently converting exhibition space in the VDNKh park into another huge temporary hospital. Outside the capital, the Russian government has handed down quotas to hospitals dictating how many extra beds they must provide to deal with Covid-19 patients. In many places, the search for space has taken a creative turn. A hospital in Kurgan, in the Urals, is reprofiling its hospital museum — complete with archaic surgical tools and dummy skeletons — into the frontline of its battle with the virus. While private hospitals in many European countries have been enlisted to treat Covid-19 patients, in Russia they’re playing a limited role as private players lack the facilities necessary to treat the coronavirus, and low-key support from the government makes reprofiling financially pointless. “Private clinics’ input is real, but it should not be overestimated,” said Vasiliy Vlassov, an epidemiologist at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics. “Most are cherry picking as they don’t want to provide all necessary care. Private clinics want to participate, but only a small number can, because they are not orientated to such resource-intensive treatments.” While private players have played an extensive role in Russia’s testing regime, just three fully private healthcare providers — Medsi, K-31 and Mother and Child — have converted hospitals in Moscow to accept Covid-19 patients. In total, they have added around 825 beds, official data shows. More than half of those are occupied by paying customers. Factoring in extra beds converted at RZD Medicine hospitals — a quasi-market player providing healthcare for the staff of state-owned Russian Railways but also offering private corporate healthcare — around 5% of Moscow’s 30,000 Covid-19 beds have been requisitioned from outside the nationalized healthcare system. Unprofitable Private healthcare is a small part of the market in Russia — accounting for 15% of total healthcare expenditure. This is skewed towards non-emergency treatments, such as dentistry, cosmetics or maternity. Even in Moscow there are only a handful of large sophisticated private hospitals which could in theory treat Covid-19, and even fewer with enough space or multiple premises to convert a facility, isolate Covid-19 patients and continue to work with regular patients. On top of this, the interplay between Russia’s public and private healthcare systems does not incentivize expensive reprofiling. All Russians have access to free healthcare under a compulsory insurance system funded by the government, according to which private hospitals can be reimbursed if they take patients who don’t pay for themselves. However, in the context of the coronavirus, the system appears to have fallen short. The tariff which has been set for city hospitals — 200,000 rubles ($2,720) for a course of Covid-19 treatment — appears counterproductively low. Moreover, there are no additional funds being provided for the costly task of actually reprofiling a hospital, moving patients, creating clean and dirty zones and, in some cases, reorienting building ventilation. “The tariff is very unprofitable for us,” Yelena Brusilova, President of Medsi, which has converted its flagship hospital at Otradnoye in north Moscow, told Business FM. “Of course, we understand this is a loss for us.”