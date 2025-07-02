Kremlin Welcomes Halt in U.S. Arms Shipments to Ukraine

The Kremlin on Wednesday welcomed Washington’s decision to pause some weapons shipments to Ukraine, saying reduced military support for Kyiv would bring Russia closer to its goals in the war.

“The fewer the number of weapons that are delivered to Ukraine, the closer the end of the special military operation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

His comments came a day after the White House announced it would halt deliveries of key weapons previously promised to Ukraine by the Biden administration.

In response to the move, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry summoned John Ginkel, the deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, and warned that delays in military aid would embolden Russia to continue its war.

“The Ukrainian side stressed that any delay or procrastination in supporting Ukraine’s defense capabilities would only encourage the aggressor to continue the war,” the ministry said in a statement.