Foreign Automakers Scale Back New Model Launches in Russia

The number of new foreign car models introduced in Russia has plummeted in 2025, reflecting a sharp downturn in consumer demand and a broader slump in the country’s auto market, according to the analytical agency Avtostat.

Only about 20 new foreign models were launched in the first half of the year compared to more than 100 during the same period in 2024, Avtostat head Sergei Tselikov told the pro-Kremlin daily Izvestia.

“The last two years saw a significant influx of new models into the market,” Tselikov said. “Companies were encouraged to enter the market due to robust car sales. But as sales have declined, the number of new models being introduced has also fallen.”

Several automakers have opted to delay or cancel launches altogether due to the decline in sales, he added.

“Some manufacturers have chosen to withdraw some model launches from the Russian market entirely, while others are postponing them.”

The few new models that have launched this year have met with mixed success. Chinese automaker Chery introduced its Tiggo 7L crossover in April, selling 2,691 units by the end of June, a figure Tselikov called “notable amid a shrinking market.” Haval’s mid-size H7 crossover, also from China, sold 1,216 units between March and June.