Russia's Luxury Car Imports Surge During Ukraine War 

The number of luxury cars in Russia surged last year despite Western sanctions in retaliation to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the RBC news website reported Monday, citing an analysis of federal tax audit data.

The number of cars with a sticker price of 10 million rubles ($98,500) or more increased by 22% from 2021-2022, reaching an overall total of 19,800. The number also marks a 250% increase from the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

“The upward trend could be reversed neither by the coronavirus crisis that broke out in 2020 nor by Western sanctions that restricted Russians’ access to the luxury segment in 2022 and led to a sharp price hike,” RBC cited the FinExpertiza consultancy as saying.

The United States, European Union, and Japan banned the export of luxury cars and other goods to Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s neighbors Georgia, Armenia, and Finland have since been accused of enabling the re-export of luxury cars into the country in violation of the sanctions.