Russia Mandates All Taxis Be Locally Made by 2026

President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a law mandating that all taxi fleets in Russia use domestically manufactured vehicles.

Starting March 1, 2026, vehicles used for passenger transportation must either meet a minimum localization requirement or have been manufactured between March 1, 2022, and March 1, 2025.

Cars produced after that window will be assessed on a case-by-case basis until 2033, after which only vehicles meeting the localization requirement will be allowed.

The law includes a staggered rollout: western Russia’s Kaliningrad region and Siberian territories will get a two-year extension, while the Far East will have until 2030 to comply.

Only a handful of models currently meet the criteria, including Russia’s Lada and Chinese brands like Haval, BAIC, and Kaiyi.

The new mandate, meant to bolster Russia’s sanctions-hit auto industry, expands a system already in place for state contract vehicles.