Russia Eyes Industrial Levy to Shield Domestic Producers and Plug Budget Gaps

Russian authorities are exploring the introduction of a new industrial levy aimed at shielding local manufacturers from foreign competition while helping to fill widening gaps in the federal budget, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said.

The proposal comes amid the sharpest contraction in manufacturing activity since the early months of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as well as mounting fiscal pressure on the state.

Speaking before the upper-house Federation Council, Alikhanov cited a recycling fee currently imposed on the automotive sector as a policy model.

That fee, originally intended to offset the environmental costs of vehicle disposal, is imposed on both domestic and foreign manufacturers — though Russian automakers are reimbursed by the state.

“The recycling fee has proven effective as a protective tool for the domestic car market,” Alikhanov said.

However, AvtoVAZ President Maxim Sokolov, whose company is Russia’s largest carmaker, said the recycling fee provides only limited relief and called for additional state support.

“In addition to existing macroeconomic pressures, domestic producers face serious risks from dumping by importers from various countries,” Alikhanov said, referring to foreign companies selling goods in Russia below their market value, creating unfair competition for domestic producers.