Dozens of Russian Companies Suspend Dividend Payments Amid Economic Uncertainty

The boards of directors of at least two dozen publicly traded Russian companies have advised against paying dividends from their 2024 results to shareholders this spring as high interest rates, reduced revenue and sanctions pressure take their toll, the Vedomosti business daily reported Monday.

According to state statistics agency Rosstat, Russian companies generated total earnings of 30.4 trillion rubles ($381.1 billion) in 2024, a decrease of 6.9% compared to 2023.

Adjusted for inflation, which stood at 9.4%, real earnings declined by approximately 15%.

The aggregate result for profitable companies stayed largely unchanged at 37.6 trillion rubles ($471.5 billion), reflecting a decrease of 0.8%. However, company losses rose sharply, increasing by 37.7% to 7.2 trillion rubles ($90.2 billion).

Leading firms in the mining and energy sectors are among those foregoing dividend payments. These include Gazprom, Norilsk Nickel, NLMK and Severstal — which will not pay dividends for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 — as well as En+ Group, Rusal and Rosseti.