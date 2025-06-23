Russian Factories Hired Nearly 50K Foreign Workers in 2024 – Labor Ministry

Russian factories hired 47,000 foreign workers in 2024 as the industrial sector sought to stave off deepening labor shortages, the Vedomosti business daily reported Monday, citing Labor Ministry data.

According to the data, the number of foreign workers recruited to work at factories exceeded the government-set quota of 40,500 workers by 16%.

These workers predominantly came from China, India, Turkey, Serbia and other countries whose citizens need visas to travel to Russia, a ministry representative told Vedomosti.

The latest data comes as Russia grapples with a shrinking domestic workforce, a trend accelerated by demographic decline and the exodus of skilled professionals following the invasion of Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions.