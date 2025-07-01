Russian Manufacturing Activity Sees Sharpest Decline Since Early Months of Ukraine Invasion

Business activity in Russia’s manufacturing sector registered its most significant drop since the early months of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to new data released by S&P Global.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Russian manufacturing sank to 47.5, down from 50.2 in May.

Any reading below 50 indicates a contraction.

The decline not only pushed the index into negative territory, but also marked the steepest monthly drop since March 2022, when Russia was in the early phases of its full-scale war and the West hit Moscow with sweeping sanctions.

Three of the past four months have been marked by slowed business activity. Though the PMI briefly rose back into growth territory in May, it dipped again in June as new orders continued to decline.

S&P Global called the fall in orders “sustained” and noted that export demand in particular saw its sharpest drop since March 2022, partly due to the high value of the ruble.

Production has now declined for four consecutive months, with June marking the fastest rate of contraction in over two years.

Surveyed firms cited weak demand and reduced purchasing power among customers as key drivers. On the upside, reduced production and order volumes helped companies clear backlogs more quickly.

In this environment, manufacturers kept price hikes to a minimum, with June seeing the slowest pace of factory price increases since November 2022.

According to the Central Bank’s business monitoring reports, firms planned to raise prices by just 4.4-4.5% annually in the coming three months, with expectations for price growth in the manufacturing sector continuing to decline.

That helped ease pressure on companies themselves. S&P Global found that input cost inflation in June was the lowest since February 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic began.