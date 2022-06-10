7 in 10 European Businesses to Cut Russia Investment – Poll

Seven in 10 European businesses expect to cut their investments in Russia this year as Western sanctions over the Ukraine invasion and Moscow’s countermeasures have forced them to revise their outlooks, according to an Association of European Businesses (AEB) survey.

The companies’ forecasts mark a dramatic reversal from their strong performance in 2021, when three-quarters of AEB’s 500 members reported a year-to-year increase in turnover.

In 2022, more than half of AEB’s respondents said the sanctions and Russia’s response measures had a “significant” impact on their businesses. A majority named supply chain disruptions (64%) followed by lower sales volumes (51%) and difficulties with payments (42%) as the most affected areas.

“As the start of 2022 was significantly worse than expected, AEB members’ estimations regarding their investment prospects in 2022 and business development in the short-term considerably decreased,” the association said in its survey published Thursday.