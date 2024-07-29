Whereabouts of 4 Russian Dissidents Unknown After Apparent Jail Transfers

The whereabouts of four Russian political prisoners — Lilia Chanysheva, Ksenia Fadeyeva, Oleg Orlov and Alexandra Skochilenko — are unknown after their apparent transfer to new prison facilities, lawyers and relatives said on Monday.

Prison authorities in Russia often subject high-profile inmates to secret and lengthy transfers across the country. Shortly before his death at an Arctic penal colony in February, the whereabouts of late Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were unknown for nearly three weeks while he was moved to that prison.

The husband of Navalny ally Chanysheva said on Monday that his wife had "left" the penal colony in the Perm region where she was being held last Friday and has not been heard from since. "She's nowhere to be found," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Chanysheva was the first of Navalny's associates to be arrested on "extremism" charges in 2021 and was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison earlier this year. In May, Russian state media claimed that she asked President Vladimir Putin for a pardon.

Meanwhile, Fadeyeva's lawyers said prison authorities in the Novosibirsk region informed them that she had also "left" but declined to say when or why. Fadeyeva, another Navalny ally, is serving a nine-year "extremism" sentence.