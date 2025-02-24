Russian Prosecutors Seek New Sentence for Imprisoned Journalist Ponomarenko

Russian state prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for jailed Siberian journalist and activist Maria Ponomarenko on charges of assaulting prison guards, her employer RusNews reported Monday.
Ponomarenko, 46, was sentenced to six years in prison in February 2023 for spreading “fake news” about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Authorities charged her with assaulting prison guards in the fall of 2023.
Ponomarenko, who was designated a political prisoner by the human rights group Memorial, has denied both charges.
State prosecutors asked the Shipunovsky District Court in the Siberian region of Altai to combine her current six-year jail sentence with the requested two-year sentence, RusNews reported.
During a hearing last Monday, RusNews reported that Ponomarenko was placed in an isolation cell for 30 days. She accused prison authorities of abuse, saying her time in solitary confinement triggered severe panic attacks.
Ponomarenko, who has been diagnosed with histrionic personality disorder, slit her wrists in September 2022 while in pre-trial detention, claiming mistreatment.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.