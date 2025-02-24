Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Prosecutors Seek New Sentence for Imprisoned Journalist Ponomarenko

Journalist Maria Ponomarenko. SOTAvision

Russian state prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for jailed Siberian journalist and activist Maria Ponomarenko on charges of assaulting prison guards, her employer RusNews reported Monday.

Ponomarenko, 46, was sentenced to six years in prison in February 2023 for spreading “fake news” about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Authorities charged her with assaulting prison guards in the fall of 2023.

Ponomarenko, who was designated a political prisoner by the human rights group Memorial, has denied both charges.

State prosecutors asked the Shipunovsky District Court in the Siberian region of Altai to combine her current six-year jail sentence with the requested two-year sentence, RusNews reported.

During a hearing last Monday, RusNews reported that Ponomarenko was placed in an isolation cell for 30 days. She accused prison authorities of abuse, saying her time in solitary confinement triggered severe panic attacks.

Ponomarenko, who has been diagnosed with histrionic personality disorder, slit her wrists in September 2022 while in pre-trial detention, claiming mistreatment.

Read more about: Anti-war , Journalists , Political prisoner

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Jailed Anti-War Journalist Ponomarenko Declares Hunger Strike

Maria Ponomarenko faces a new trial for allegedly assaulting prison guards — charges she denies, accusing prison staff of abuse instead.
1 Min read
Feature

She Photographed Russian Political Prisoners. Now She's Charged With 'Extremism.'

Antonina Favorskaya and her colleagues consider the charges against her to be revenge for her journalism and political views.
4 Min read

Anti-War Science Journalist Flees Russia After 'Wave of Hate'

Asya Kazantseva said she has settled in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi “until better times.”
1 Min read

Russian Anti-War Activist Dies in Police Custody, Lawyer Says

Berezikov's lawyer said he had faced intimidation, threats and violence from law enforcement officials during his detention.
1 Min read