Journalist Ponomarenko’s Last Word in Court: ‘I've Never Seen as Much Violence as I Have in Jail’

Jailed Russian journalist Maria Ponomarenko delivered her final word in court on Monday, accusing the penitentiary system of abuse and violence as prosecutors seek to sentence her for allegedly assaulting prison guards.

Ponomarenko, 46, was sentenced to six years in prison in February 2023 for publishing information about the Russian bombing of a theater in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Authorities charged her with assaulting prison guards later that year.

Ponomarenko, who has been diagnosed with histrionic personality disorder, slit her wrists in pre-trial detention in September 2022, claiming mistreatment. The RusNews media outlet, where Ponomarenko worked as a correspondent, reported this month that she was on the verge of suicide and had gone on hunger strike to demand better living conditions.

The court will deliver its verdict in her second criminal case on Thursday, where she faces a two-year sentence. Ahead of that, Ponomarenko read the following statement to the court:

The speech has been edited for length and clarity.

“Time has hardened me. I want to thank everyone who finds the courage to write, to visit, to support those convicted under political charges.

I used to have 1% of doubt, but now I am certain that the Mariupol theater was bombed by Russia. You always want to absolve your homeland, but that 1% has died.

...

I admire young people who already have a humanist stance, but I didn't come to it right away. It took work on myself, pushing aside selfish interests. Our notions have become twisted… I don’t want to say too much so I don’t end up with another charge, but patriotism here means changing the best into the worst. I'm often in solitary confinement (SHIZO). There are pros and cons. At least I don’t have to see the endless stream of lies on television when I’m there. I just want to say: ‘Stop the world, I want to get off.’

...

I have dissociative disorder and claustrophobia. This is my 13th [stint in] SHIZO. It’s easy to see that I got all of them for simply having my condition.

I was beaten there. I had bruises, but they refused to document them in pre-trial detention.

We have so many untouchable officials. You steal? So what. You beat someone? So what — it’s not a serious crime for them. We have the tsar, and you can’t remove him. People say the tsar is good and the boyars are bad — but the tsar can do anything, he can dismiss them all. Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin], why are sick children begging in our country? I've been hearing about the ‘decaying West’ since the 90s, but what I actually see is how we are decaying. Prison staff cling to lawlessness, to this cesspool, and they take pride in it.

They keep telling us: ‘Give birth, give birth.’ But how about learning to preserve what already exists? Hundreds of thousands of children are killed, and in 90% of cases, by their own relatives. Prison and colony staff see themselves as gods. We never think about removing the root cause of why this is happening. People are broken in childhood, then crushed even further in prison and then they are released into society. And why did they become like this?