Jailed Reporter Ponomarenko Launches Second Hunger Strike Over Prison Conditions

Jailed Russian journalist and activist Maria Ponomarenko has gone on a hunger strike to protest her treatment in solitary confinement, her support group said Thursday.

Ponomarenko, who is serving concurrent prison sentences for spreading “fake news” about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and allegedly assaulting prison guards, is not expected to be released until 2028, according to her lawyer.

Her support group said the hunger strike began Sunday in response to prison authorities’ refusal to install a privacy screen for the toilet in her isolation cell in the Altai region.

“Besides emotional distress, this has led Maria to refuse food so that she would need to relieve herself less often,” the group wrote on Telegram.