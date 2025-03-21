FSB Arrests Anti-War Yakutian Journalist on Terrorism Charges – Reports

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested prominent anti-war journalist Sasha Alexandrova on charges of “terrorist propaganda,” media in the republic of Sakha (Yakutia) reported Friday, citing anonymous sources.
Alexandrova, who previously worked for several media outlets in the republic of Sakha before founding her own news platform, left Russia after the country’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
She returned to her home region last year, after which colleagues noted that her anti-war rhetoric had “changed,” seemingly to avoid Russia’s wartime crackdown on dissent.
According to the news website Vesti Yakutia, FSB agents arrested Alexandrova on Thursday. She faces criminal charges of publicly calling for terrorism, justifying terrorism and spreading terrorist propaganda.
The exiled news outlet Govorit NeMoskva, which covers Russia’s regions, reported — without citing sources — that Alexandrova was placed in pre-trial detention.
Her arrest has not been officially confirmed, and it was not immediately possible to verify the claim.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.