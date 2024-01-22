Anti-War Science Journalist Flees Russia After 'Wave of Hate'

Russian science journalist Asya Kazantseva announced Monday she has fled Russia following a “wave of hate” from pro-war groups and government officials over her anti-war views.

Kazantseva is the latest high-profile figure forced into exile amid an intensifying crackdown on the few Kremlin critics who have remained in the country since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in early 2022.

Kazantseva, 37, said her decision to leave the country was based on efforts by authorities to “cleanse the media landscape from disloyal elements” ahead of the March 2024 presidential elections in which Vladimir Putin is seeking his fifth term in office.

“They probably want to simply discredit me, scare me and drive me out of the country,” Kazantseva wrote on Facebook.