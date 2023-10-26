Former State TV Journalist Loses Custody of Children in Russian Court

Former Russian state TV journalist Marina Ovsyannikova has lost custody of her two children after a court battle with her ex-husband, independent media reported Thursday.

Moscow’s Shcherbinka District Court issued the ruling behind closed doors as it dealt with issues relating to minors, according to the independent Sota news outlet, which cited the court’s spokesperson in its report.

Ovsyannikova fled house arrest in Russia last year with her 11-year-old daughter and currently resides in France.

Her 14-year-old son remains with his father Igor Ovsyannikov, who serves as the head of the state-funded broadcaster RT’s Spanish bureau.

In August, Ovsyannikov filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife seeking to terminate her parental rights.