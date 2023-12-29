Navalny Ally Fadeyeva Sentenced to 9 Years for ‘Extremism’

A court in Siberia has sentenced an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to nine years in prison on charges of creating an “extremist organization,” the independent news website Mediazona reported Friday.
Ksenia Fadeyeva, 31, Navalny’s former Tomsk regional coordinator, was detained in December 2021 after a Moscow court outlawed Navalny’s political network as “extremist.”
Fadeyeva, who was elected to the Tomsk city council in 2020, was one of the few Navalny allies to remain in Russia despite the risk of criminal prosecution from the “extremist” designation.
Tomsk’s Sovetsky Court found Fadeyeva guilty and handed her a nine-year sentence in a prison colony.
State prosecutors had requested a 10.5-year sentence for Fadeyeva.
She denied the charges, which carry a maximum punishment of 12 years in prison.
Fadeyeva’s trial was closed to the media and the public.
Navalny’s political network was designated “extremist” in 2021, putting employees, volunteers and supporters at risk of criminal prosecution.
Another former Navalny regional coordinator, Ufa-based activist and politician Lilia Chanysheva, was sentenced to 7.5 years in a penal colony in June on the same charges.