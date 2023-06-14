Navalny Ally Chanysheva Jailed 7.5 Years for ‘Extremism’

A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced a former regional coordinator of jailed Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny to seven-and-a-half years in prison on charges of creating an extremist group. Lilia Chanysheva, 41, headed Navalny’s political office in the central Russian city of Ufa until it was forced to dissolve in 2021, when the authorities blacklisted Navalny’s activist network as “extremist.” On Wednesday, Ufa’s Kirov District Court found Chanysheva guilty and handed her a 7.5-year prison sentence, according to the regional news outlet Aspekty. Prosecutors had requested a 12-year prison sentence for Chanysheva.

Chanysheva was filmed thanking her supporters after the verdict. “This [sentencing] is much easier to handle with you. I really need your letters and postcards,” she said from inside a glass box where defendants are placed in the courtroom. In her final statement to the court last month, Chanysheva said the “extremism” case against her was politically motivated. “My political rights and the rights of my fellow citizens have been consistently violated. This shows that Putin has long wanted to eradicate any dissent […] for the sole purpose of retaining power in 2024,” she said.

