Russia’s First Imprisoned War Critic Gorinov Added to ‘Terrorist and Extremist’ List

Russia’s state financial watchdog on Tuesday added Alexei Gorinov, the first known Russian to be jailed under laws that criminalize anti-war dissent, to its list of “terrorists and extremists.”

Rosfinmonitoring’s list features nearly 16,800 individuals and more than 800 organizations whose bank accounts can be frozen by the authorities without court orders.

Gorinov, 63, is a former Moscow councilor who was sentenced to seven years in prison in July 2022 for spreading “fake news” about the Russian military. He was arrested after criticizing colleagues for planning a children’s drawing competition as Russian troops invaded Ukraine.