Jailed Gulag Historian Yury Dmitriyev Sent to Punishment Cell, Rights Group Says

Russian prison authorities moved the jailed Gulag historian Yury Dmitriyev to a punishment cell for allegedly breaching exercise rules at the penal colony where he is being held, the rights group Memorial said late Tuesday.

Dmitriyev was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2021 on a controversial child sex charge his supporters say was punishment for his life's work.

Memorial said that Dmitriyev, 68, had been transferred from his cell on Friday to spend six days in an isolated punishment cell for "incorrectly carrying out morning exercises."

Dmitriyev spent decades locating and exhuming mass graves of people killed under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin's rule and set up a memorial to them in the republic of Karelia in northwestern Russia, where he headed Memorial's regional branch.

He faced a series of trials on a number of charges, including sexually abusing his adopted daughter. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.