Jailed Human Rights Activist Orlov Offered to Fight in Ukraine

Russian prison authorities tried to recruit jailed human rights campaigner Oleg Orlov for the war in Ukraine despite his pacifist views, the Memorial human rights group said Friday.

A Moscow court sentenced Orlov to two-and-a-half years in prison in late February for speaking out against the war in Ukraine and “discrediting” the Russian military.

Memorial said the 70-year-old was transferred on Monday to a Moscow detention facility, where he was “almost immediately” offered to sign a contract with Russia's Defense Ministry.

“Oleg Petrovich laughed and asked whether they were bothered by his age,” Memorial said in a post on the messaging app Telegram.