Russia Upholds 'Foreign Agent' Status for Jailed Dissident Orlov

A Moscow court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by imprisoned dissident Oleg Orlov to be removed from the Russian Justice Ministry's "foreign agent" list.

Orlov, 71, who is serving a two-and-a-half-year prison term for criticizing the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was designated a "foreign agent" ahead of his sentencing in February.

Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky court upheld the "foreign agent" label for the dissident, who has spent much of his life fighting for human rights as co-chair of the Memorial rights organization.

Orlov took part in the hearing via video link from his prison in Syzran, around 750 kilometers southeast of Moscow.

"I think that the justice is acting out of the axiom: If you criticize authorities then you are definitely under foreign influence," he said during the hearing. "What can you do if all honest media are foreign agents?"