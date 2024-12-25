Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia to Release Anti-Putin Yakutian Shaman From Psychiatric Facility

Shaman Alexander Gabyshev. RFE / RL

A Russian court on Wednesday ruled to move prominent Yakutian shaman Alexander Gabyshev from a high-security psychiatric facility to a general hospital, his lawyer said.

“This transfer... is a step toward freedom. The grip of psychiatric treatment has somewhat loosened,” lawyer Alexei Pryanishnikov said.

It remains unclear whether Gabyshev will be relocated to his native republic of Sakha (Yakutia) or remain in the Far Eastern town of Ussuriysk, where he has been undergoing forced psychiatric treatment.

“The only positive aspect of being transferred to Yakutsk is being closer to home and loved ones,” Pryanishnikov said, referring to the regional capital. “But there should be no illusions about the Yakutsk hospital: it was the doctors at the Yakutsk psychiatric clinic who declared Alexander insane to appease law enforcement.”

Gabyshev, 55, began an 8,000-kilometer (4,971-mile) trek from his native Sakha to Moscow in March 2019 with the goal of “exorcizing” President Vladimir Putin, whom he described as the “embodiment of evil.”

The shaman, who gained a cult following and made international headlines during his journey, was arrested several months after setting out on the road.

Gabyshev has spent most of the past five years in psychiatric facilities, where he has been subjected to life-threatening treatments that rights groups have compared to torture, despite independent medical experts attesting to his mental sanity.

Russian human rights group Memorial has recognized Gabyshev as a political prisoner.

Read more about: Political prisoner , Far East , Republic of Sakha

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Bashkir Activist Alsynov Beaten in Jail, Lawyer Says

“I confirm that he was subjected to bodily harm,” Fail Alsynov’s lawyer said of the beating, adding that local prosecutors were looking into the...
2 Min read

Far East Russia’s Sakha Declares Wildfire Emergency

Wildfires in the region have so far engulfed a total area of around 830 square kilometers — roughly the size of Berlin or New York.
2 Min read

Veteran Rights Activist Orlov Transferred Before Prison Sentence Begins

Oleg Orlov’s wife had requested that her husband not be transferred to a new detention facility until his sentence began due to his poor health.
2 Min read

Typhoon Maysak Kills 3, Unmoors Floating Dock in Russia

High winds hit the Primorye region in the country’s Far East.