Russia to Release Anti-Putin Yakutian Shaman From Psychiatric Facility

A Russian court on Wednesday ruled to move prominent Yakutian shaman Alexander Gabyshev from a high-security psychiatric facility to a general hospital, his lawyer said.
“This transfer... is a step toward freedom. The grip of psychiatric treatment has somewhat loosened,” lawyer Alexei Pryanishnikov said.
It remains unclear whether Gabyshev will be relocated to his native republic of Sakha (Yakutia) or remain in the Far Eastern town of Ussuriysk, where he has been undergoing forced psychiatric treatment.
“The only positive aspect of being transferred to Yakutsk is being closer to home and loved ones,” Pryanishnikov said, referring to the regional capital. “But there should be no illusions about the Yakutsk hospital: it was the doctors at the Yakutsk psychiatric clinic who declared Alexander insane to appease law enforcement.”
Gabyshev, 55, began an 8,000-kilometer (4,971-mile) trek from his native Sakha to Moscow in March 2019 with the goal of “exorcizing” President Vladimir Putin, whom he described as the “embodiment of evil.”
The shaman, who gained a cult following and made international headlines during his journey, was arrested several months after setting out on the road.
Gabyshev has spent most of the past five years in psychiatric facilities, where he has been subjected to life-threatening treatments that rights groups have compared to torture, despite independent medical experts attesting to his mental sanity.
Russian human rights group Memorial has recognized Gabyshev as a political prisoner.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.