Russia to Release Anti-Putin Yakutian Shaman From Psychiatric Facility

A Russian court on Wednesday ruled to move prominent Yakutian shaman Alexander Gabyshev from a high-security psychiatric facility to a general hospital, his lawyer said.

“This transfer... is a step toward freedom. The grip of psychiatric treatment has somewhat loosened,” lawyer Alexei Pryanishnikov said.

It remains unclear whether Gabyshev will be relocated to his native republic of Sakha (Yakutia) or remain in the Far Eastern town of Ussuriysk, where he has been undergoing forced psychiatric treatment.

“The only positive aspect of being transferred to Yakutsk is being closer to home and loved ones,” Pryanishnikov said, referring to the regional capital. “But there should be no illusions about the Yakutsk hospital: it was the doctors at the Yakutsk psychiatric clinic who declared Alexander insane to appease law enforcement.”