Health of Kadyrov Critic’s Jailed Mother ‘Close to Critical,’ Lawyer Says

The imprisoned mother of a prominent critic of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has seen a dramatic deterioration of her health in recent weeks, her lawyer said Wednesday.

Zarema Musaeva, the mother of activist Abubakar Yangulbaev and the wife of a retired federal judge, was initially sentenced last summer to five and a half years in prison on charges of fraud and assaulting police.

Her sentence was later reduced by six months due to her chronic diabetes, allowing her transfer from a penal colony to a prison settlement, where inmates have more freedom under guarded supervision.