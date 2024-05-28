ECHR Demands Russia Pay Damages to Kadyrov Critic’s Jailed Mother

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) on Tuesday ordered Russia to pay $56,500 in damages to the jailed mother of a prominent critic of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Zarema Musaeva, the mother of exiled Chechen human rights lawyer and activist Abubakar Yangulbaev, was violently detained in Nizhny Novgorod and forcibly taken to Chechnya in January 2022. Musaeva, 54, was sentenced last year to five years in a prison colony on charges of fraud and assaulting police.

The ECHR ruled Musaeva’s arrest to be “arbitrary and intended as retaliation against her family,” who were involved in human rights work and opposition activities in Chechnya. The court also decided that Russian authorities ignored Kadyrov and his allies’ threats to “hunt down” her family and “cut their heads off.”

“The hurried administrative proceedings against her, without legal representation and while she was quite obviously unwell, had breached fair trial guarantees,” the ruling read.