Chechen Court Reduces Sentence for Jailed Mother of Kadyrov Critic

A court in Russia’s republic of Chechnya has reduced the prison sentence for the mother of prominent Chechen activist Abubakar Yangulbaev, a civil rights group said Tuesday.

Zarema Musaeva in July was sentenced to 5.5 years in prison on charges of assaulting the authorities and fraud. She denies the accusations.

Rights groups criticized Musaeva’s conviction, describing it as retaliation for the activities of her three sons Abubakar, Baysangur and Ibragim Yangulbaev — who are all vocal critics of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Chechnya’s Supreme Court on Tuesday recognized Musaeva’s chronic diseases as mitigating circumstances and ruled that she would now serve a reduced sentence of five years in prison, according to the rights group Crew Against Torture.